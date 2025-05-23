NYU Abu Dhabi Celebrates Class Of 2025 Graduates
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 02:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) hosted its 12th commencement ceremony to honour the Class of 2025. Some 530 students representing over 85 countries participated in the largest graduating class that NYUAD has held since its inception in 2011.
The ceremony was attended by a number of officials, as well as members of the university’s administrative and academic bodies, including Evan R. Chesler, Chair of the NYU board of Trustees; Rima Al Mokarrab, NYU Trustee; and Linda Mills, NYU President.
The keynote speech was delivered by former NASA astronaut and geophysicist Andrew Feustel.
“It’s been said that luck is where preparation meets opportunity, and with opportunity comes obligation. You now have an opportunity to launch from this place and continue your life mission. You also have an obligation to strive to work to the best of your ability to reach your mission objectives along this path,” said Feustel.
From its inception, NYUAD has been one of the most selective higher education institutions in the world. Times Higher Education ranks NYU among the top 35 universities in the world, making NYU Abu Dhabi the highest globally ranked university in the UAE and MENA region.
NYUAD’s current student body consists of some 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students from diverse backgrounds. To date, it has produced 24 Rhodes Scholars, 20 Schwarzman Scholars, and 16 Fulbright Scholars.
Approximately four percent of those who applied to be a part of the Class of 2025 were accepted for admission, and the standardised test profile of the Class of 2025 matched those of the most elite higher education institutions in the US.
During their four years, the Class of 2025 has excelled in both academic and extracurricular pursuits. It has participated in student clubs, athletic groups, and built ties with the Abu Dhabi community.
