UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NYU Abu Dhabi Graduate Selected As Yenching Scholar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 02:15 PM

NYU Abu Dhabi graduate selected as Yenching Scholar

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) New York University Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, Class of 2019 alumni Rastraraj Bhandari has been selected as a Yenching Scholar. He is one of 130 outstanding young scholars in the fifth cohort to enroll in the interdisciplinary Master’s in China Studies programme in September at the Yenching academy of Peking University.

Bhandari, 23, from Nepal, graduated from NYUAD in May where he majored in Economics. His senior Capstone project explored "willingness to pay" for climate action, the maximum price a consumer will pay to adapt to climate change, among youths in developing countries by examining accrued first-hand data.

He studied how much young people are willing to pay to build resilient infrastructures to help them stay safe from glacial flooding in the Himalayas. Bhandari aims to pursue politics and international relations at the Yenching Academy of Peking University.

"I want to use the Yenching Scholarship to develop a nuanced understanding of China's evolving role in combating climate change and leading global environmental governance.

Yenching Scholarship seemed to be the best fit to advance a long-term career in high-level climate action, finance, and diplomacy," the NYUAD graduate commented.

Designed to promote interdisciplinarity in the study of contemporary China, the Yenching Academy of Peking University – a prestigious institution of higher learning – underlines the value of thinking about its development from both Chinese and international perspectives. As a fully-funded residential programme at China’s top university, the Yenching Academy builds bridges between China and the world by gathering young people who show promise to lead and innovate in their fields.

The Yenching Academy of Peking University aims to build a platform for China-oriented talent and to shape a new generation of global citizens with a nuanced understanding of China and its role in the world. Bhandari will be the fourth Yenching Scholar to come from NYUAD.

Related Topics

World China Abu Dhabi Young Lead Price New York Nepal May September 2019 From Best Top

Recent Stories

Govt efforts to eradicate corruption lauded: Mian ..

11 minutes ago

Central China province sees robust trade with BRI ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Creates Serval Small Arms Control System to ..

4 minutes ago

14 gamblers arrested

4 minutes ago

Monsoon rains wreaking flood havoc across South As ..

4 minutes ago

NHA, CPEC officials asked to reconstruct damaged r ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.