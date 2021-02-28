UrduPoint.com
NYU Abu Dhabi Institute Announces Virtual Line-up Of Seminars For March

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 01:45 PM

NYU Abu Dhabi Institute announces virtual line-up of seminars for March

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) The NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Institute has announced a virtual series of talks and an online seminar throughout March. The line-up will feature talks on a number of topics of global relevance such as identity and race, religion, diplomacy, and the arts.

The programme will kick off tomorrow with a talk titled "Art and Power of Arabic Oration (Khutba):Past and Present". The session will be led by Tahera Qutbuddin, Professor of Arabic Literature, Department of Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations at the University of Chicago, who will discuss the major features of classical Arabic oration and explore their deliberate echoes in the Friday sermon.

"Liminal Spaces: Art and Migration Narratives of Women of the Guyanese Diaspora", which will be held on 22nd March, will offer an in-depth overview of Grace Aneiza Ali’s recently published book which represents an intimate exploration into the art and migration narratives of 15 women of Guyanese heritage.

The text is an important contribution to the scholarly field of international migration, transnationalism, and diaspora.

On 23rd March, the seminar titled "Exchanges Across Religious Lines: Material Interests and Representations" will explore the historical, cultural, and geographical boundaries and contact points between the people of Europe, the middle East, and other parts of the world, from the beginning of islam to the near present.

The series highlights recent and ongoing research in the interactions, habits, and concepts that facilitated ‘recognition’ of religion(s) and how these have evolved over time.

On 28th March, "Science Diplomacy in the Middle East: Challenges and Opportunities" will aim to introduce the Malta Conferences Foundation’s Frontiers of Science: Innovation, Research, and education in the Middle East.

The second talk will discuss "Race in a Global Perspective" on 29th March. Moderated by Professor Ann Morning, academic director at 19 Washington Square North, the talk will bring together four scholars to consider race as it plays out in Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and North Africa.

On 30th March, "(Re)imagining Borders: The Performing Arts in Global Dialogue", will be moderated by NYUAD Assistant Professor of Music Gwyneth Bravo, and will mark the end of March’s public programming.

Registration for the virtual series is free and open to the public to attend through Zoom.

