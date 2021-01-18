NYU Abu Dhabi Institute kicks off virtual series of talks this January

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) The NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Institute announced the launch of its virtual series of talks, which kicks off Monday, 18th January.

The online format is in line with NYUAD’s commitment to explore topics of importance to the global community and offer the public deeper insight into a range of themes, enabling them to participate in engaging conversations from the safety of their homes.

Upcoming sessions will cover a diversity of topics on health and COVID-19, politics and the US election, climate change, and music.

A talk titled, "Can We Predict Virus Emergence?" will provide an overview of worldwide ongoing surveillance for emerging viruses and the ways novel technology can accelerate these efforts.

On 24th January, NYUAD Research Scientist Clare Eayrs will explore why sea ice is an essential part of the climate system and what researchers at NYUAD are doing to advance our understanding of sea ice changes.

Three more talks include "The End of the Western Model" (20th January); "Making Social Spaces" (28th January), an event in collaboration with Institute Francis, French Embassy in the UAE, and "The Youth Hub"; as well as January’s final talk, "The Musical Citizen" (31st January).

Notable speakers include Elodie Ghedin from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; author and winner of the 2014 Windham-Campbell prize for non-fiction Pankaj Mishra; and King Edward Professor of Music at King’s College London Martin Stokes.

Registration for the virtual series is free and open to the public to attend through Zoom.