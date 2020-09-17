NYU Abu Dhabi Institute launches virtual programme of talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) The NYU Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, Institute will launch its first-ever virtual programme of talks this fall, offering the public a deeper insight into a wide range of themes and a chance to participate in engaging conversations from the safety of their homes, starting this Sunday.

The virtual series’ registration is free and will be relayed via Zoom.

Commenting on this year’s programme, Director of the Institute’s Public Programming, Philip Kennedy, said, "This year marks the 12th anniversary of our programming for The NYUAD Institute. The unique dispensation of this year provides us with an opportunity to strengthen the intellectual and programmatic link across the NYU’s global network university and to create virtual knowledge communities across the globe. We hope our diverse line-up of speakers and topics will bring inspiration and vital perspective as we continue to face the challenges of the pandemic. But we are pleased to begin this fall semester with subjects of varied interest, representing cutting edge research collaborations across the liberal arts and sciences.

Notable speakers include the former OPEC Governor and Chairman of the International Advisory Committee of King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, Majid Al-Moneef; Associate Professor of International History at the University of Roma Tre, and author of The Rise and Fall of OPEC in the 20th Century, Giuliano Garavini; live artist, Tania El Khoury; Director of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, Bassam Fattouh; Associate Professor in Arab Crossroads Studies at NYUAD, Justin Stearns, and Associate Arts Professor of Theater and Program Head of Theater at NYUAD, Joanna Settle, among others.

Established in 2008 as a centre of advanced research, scholarly, and creative activity in Abu Dhabi, the NYUAD Institute assembles academics, professionals, and leaders from around the world to its academic conferences and public programme to discuss research areas and topics of local and global significance.