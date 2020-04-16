NYU Abu Dhabi Institute offers talks online

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) The New York University Abu Dhabi , NYUAD, Institute has shortlisted five of their previous talks for the public to access online.

From talks of the ambiguity of humor in Egyptian politics and a reflection on culture, to the evolution of falconry and astronomical discoveries, these talks are all accessible via the institute’s YouTube channel, NYUAD said on Thursday.

Notable speakers in these talks include Nobel Laureate in Literature Wole Soyinka; Professor of Anthropology at Northwestern University Jessica Winegar; and Founder of Al Kamda Falcons Mohammed Kamda, among several others.