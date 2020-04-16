UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NYU Abu Dhabi Institute Offers Talks Online

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 03:30 PM

NYU Abu Dhabi Institute offers talks online

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) The New York University Abu Dhabi , NYUAD, Institute has shortlisted five of their previous talks for the public to access online.

From talks of the ambiguity of humor in Egyptian politics and a reflection on culture, to the evolution of falconry and astronomical discoveries, these talks are all accessible via the institute’s YouTube channel, NYUAD said on Thursday.

Notable speakers in these talks include Nobel Laureate in Literature Wole Soyinka; Professor of Anthropology at Northwestern University Jessica Winegar; and Founder of Al Kamda Falcons Mohammed Kamda, among several others.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi New York YouTube All

Recent Stories

Abrarul Haq will do online concert for charity

14 minutes ago

Google’s free virtual workshops for small-medium ..

17 minutes ago

NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif to explain assets inher ..

36 minutes ago

Rs 704m distributed under PM Ehsaas Kafalat progra ..

35 minutes ago

Spain village churns out coffins as death doubles ..

35 minutes ago

Putin Says Partnership of BP, Rosneft Oil Companie ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.