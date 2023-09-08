NYU Abu Dhabi Institute organises events on sustainable environment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2023) The Institute at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) today launched its 15th season focusing on the environment, titled “A Series of Wonder and Reflection”.

A series of talks and conferences will mark the region’s efforts to provide sustainable solutions to the rapid and urgent environmental changes, while championing international collaboration and preserving the past as inspiration for the future.

The events will feature leaders in politics, economics, and law, among others.

In light of the approaching COP28, NYUAD Visiting Professor of business, Organisations and Society Barbara Scheck will lead a panel discussion entitled Sustainable Finance Towards Climate Action and panellists from the field.

The event will discuss sustainable finance within the UAE, and the role of banking institutions in pioneering green finance to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals set for COP28.

Vice Chancellor of NYUAD Mariët Westermann will also moderate a talk between Executive Artistic Director at The NYUAD Arts Centre Bill Bragin, independent editor Nadine Khalil, and curator, critic, and photographer Waleed Shah.

Commenting on the launch of the new season, Senior Director of the Institute and Professor of Literature and Arab Crossroads at NYUAD Maurice Pomerantz said, “We aim to explore how the rapid and urgent changes to our environment are pushing leaders to develop innovative long-term strategies in diverse fields, inspiring us with the stories they tell about the world and prompting us to reflect on the stories we tell about ourselves.”