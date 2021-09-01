NYU Abu Dhabi Launches 'Numoo' Initiative To Support UAE Based Artists

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has announced 14 UAE based artists for the launch of the artists development initiative, Numoo, a year-long programme that will foster the growth of performing artists in the UAE, and contribute to the development of the nation’s arts ecosystem.

Running from fall 2021 to summer 2022, the year-long programme, coincides with the UAE’s 50th anniversary and the future orientation of Expo 2020, as well as the Art Centre’s seventh season theme, Now and Into the Future. This curriculum will further artists’ professional skills as well as advance the goals of the international Year of Creative Industry and the Sustainable Development Goals, which has the support of the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth.

This group of UAE-based artists come from diverse backgrounds and artistic experiences. From poets to musicians, writers and theater makers, this international group will be exposed to professionals in the field and will be trained on different skills in order to foster a comprehensive understanding of the arts field in the UAE.

Executive Artistic Director at The Arts Centre Bill Bragin, said, "As NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates its tenth anniversary and The Arts Centre embarks on an ambitious seventh season, we are more committed than ever to investing in the UAE’s creative economy through commissioning and professional development. Numoo allows us to play a vital role in the UAE’s artistic and cultural scenes, and will support our expanded efforts to connect The Arts Centre’s work to educational efforts at NYUAD, and with other UAE universities, Primary, and secondary schools. We hope that the programme will continue annually, to create connections and artistic community across each cohort. It’s our hope that the artists selected to inaugurate this programme will strengthen their ability to build sustainable careers in the UAE, as well as increasing UAE-based artists’ capacity to bring their work to international stages."