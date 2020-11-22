UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NYU Abu Dhabi Launches New Arabic Innovative Learning Resource

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 01:30 PM

NYU Abu Dhabi launches new Arabic innovative learning resource

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2020) A senior Arabic language lecturer at NYU Abu Dhabi Nasser Isleem has launched the second edition of his book, Kalima wa Nagham, volume one.

First published in October 2014, the second edition of Kalima wa Nagham co-authored by Associate Professor and Director of Asian Studies at the College of Charleston, South Carolina Ghazi Abuhakema, grants students access to an innovative learning resource.

Kalima wa Nagham encourages students to creatively communicate in Arabic through the use of real life experiences, songs, musicals, dialogues, and texts. This edition also gives students a deeper understanding of Arab culture while developing their listening, writing, speaking, and reading skills through rich materials and interactive exercises.

The book uniquely and simultaneously introduces Modern Standard Arabic, MSA, and salient aspects of Educated Spoken Arabic, ESA, to beginning language students. It also includes video segments of the alphabet, and how the letters are written in different positions.

In addition, the authors used musicals as a way to enhance the effectiveness of learning the lexis, structures and cultural components within each of the seven chapters of Kalima wa Nagham. The book will also serve as a tool to study the effectiveness using musicals in teaching Arabic as a foreign language, TAFL.

"These impressive new text volumes move the novice learner to advanced high proficiency with an innovative communicative approach, weaving music into the grammatical and linguistic content of each lesson. Through the exchange of real life experiences, learners will not only gain a deeper understanding of the language, but of the nuances and depth of Arab culture as well," said Isleem.

The book provides tutors who teach Arabic as a foreign language access to engaging materials that allow them to creatively engage through the use of different mediums by including Arabic musical theatre, songs, and more.

Kalima wa Nagham is available for purchase on the University of Texas Press’ website and Amazon.

Related Topics

Music Exchange Abu Dhabi Kalima Wa Reading Charleston Ghazi October Asia Arab

Recent Stories

Germany reports 15,741 new coronavirus cases

33 minutes ago

National Day holiday announced for public sector

1 hour ago

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits south of Iran

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi reports positive signs of tourism recove ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Hamdan’s clarion call for fitness is ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 22, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.