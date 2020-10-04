NYU Abu Dhabi launches new undergraduate major in Bioengineering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2020) New York University Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, has launched a new Bioengineering major within its Engineering Division, now available to undergraduate students studying at the university. The new major focuses on the application of engineering principles to the fields of biology and medical science.

The new degree programme will provide students with an ability to use a wide range of practices from the engineering field, including mechanical, chemical, computer, and electrical engineering, the university said in a press statement on Sunday. Students will learn to create solutions at the molecular and cellular level to large-scale problems, such as the development of prosthetic and medical devices.

Students pursuing the major will engage with disciplines including physics, chemistry, biology, and material sciences.

The development of healthcare systems has been recognised as a policy priority as part of Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, UAE Vision 2021, and the UAE National Innovation Strategy. The offering of this new major highlights NYUAD’s commitment and contribution to the achievement of the UAE’s national objectives, through supporting the development of new technologies and methodologies that enhance the UAE’s healthcare sector.

Commenting on the launch of the new programme, NYUAD Dean of Engineering Samer Madanat, said, "The field of Bioengineering is a major driver for improving health by faster disease diagnosis and more effective treatment. The UAE has rightly included it as a priority in its National Innovation Strategy. By launching our new major in Bioengineering this year, coinciding with NYUAD's tenth anniversary, we are demonstrating the University's continued contribution to this strategy through both education and research."

Bioengineering majors graduating from NYUAD will be equipped to enter a range of industries related to the medical profession, including the development of healthcare devices, the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, or the study of genetic sciences. In addition, the programme looks to train bio-entrepreneurs, who can begin their own businesses using bioengineering technology.

startAD, the Abu Dhabi-based global accelerator anchored at NYUAD and powered by its partner Tamkeen, will work with graduates to help them grow their bio-entrepreneurial careers. Opportunities for further study in the field of bioengineering are also available through NYU Tandon school of Engineering’s MSc in Biomedical Engineering and other graduate programmes across NYUAD’s global network.