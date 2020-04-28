NYU Abu Dhabi launches virtual guide to empowers people in making positive impact

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) The Office of Community Outreach at New York Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, has launched a 'Virtual Do Good Guide' to provide a wealth of resources for people who wish to make a positive impact in the world, from the safety of their homes.

The guide features content from a diverse range of sources that are intended to provoke reflection and inspire action. It showcases local and international online volunteering opportunities, as well as information on virtual events, courses, books, and podcasts for social good, the university said on Tuesday.

The guide provides a way of connecting people socially at a time when communities cannot physically come together.

The guide’s dedicated UAE section highlights ways in which UAE residents can virtually engage with locally-based organisations either by supporting their own COVID-19 initiatives or non-profit missions.

Director of Community Outreach at NYUAD, Suparna Mathur, commented, "In response to community questions about ways to help one another in these times of great upheaval, we developed this Virtual Do Good Guide. It contains a wealth of information to motivate each of us to make a positive impact from the safety of our homes, galvanising the resilience of our communities online. It is a living platform which will grow richer with each visitor's contribution."

"History has taught us that we can overcome crises when we come together as a community. Yet the paradox of this crisis is that we cannot be physically together, and so the guide acts as a way of bringing us together emotionally and socially," she concluded.

NYUAD’s Community Outreach team continually strives to develop mutually beneficial partnerships that foster a deep commitment to civic engagement and social impact.