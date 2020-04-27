NYU Abu Dhabi, Ministry of Culture announce dedicated virtual programme for Ramadan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has announced its virtual 'Reconnect.', a Ramadan programme, presented in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development's Al Burda platform for Islamic arts and culture.

As part of the Arts Center's fifth anniversary season, which has now moved online, a series of four outstanding performances from the Center's archive have been curated to embrace the spirit of contemplation and reflection throughout the Holy Month.

The streamed shows, broadcast every Wednesday at 9:30pm (GMT+4), to accommodate Isha and Taraweeh prayers, will start on Wednesday, April 29 with a celebration of contemporary Islamic arts from the Al Burda Festival. Additional programmes will include durational performances to adapt to Ramadan schedules, as well as make the works accessible to viewers in other time zones.

The Reconnect. for Ramadan series continues the Center's mission to bring arts and culture to audiences globally during a time of physical distancing and isolation.

Through Reconnect., people from all over the world can join one other to share performances online via the Center's Facebook page as well as conversations through live Q & A sessions between artists and audiences that will explore the deeper significance of these works.

Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Arts and Culture at the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with New York Abu Dhabi in presenting Al Burda content to the audience through digital platforms, which will include a lineup of Islamic-inspired performances. During this exceptional time, cooperation and solidarity is critical in fulfilling our obligation to provide access to arts and culture to people at home, which serve as a tool of connection and communication.

"Islamic art is dear to our hearts and is part of our culture and heritage, and in Ramadan, we experience a spiritual climate through the beauty of Islamic arts. The content we will present in collaboration with NYUAD reflects its diversity, versatility and its capacity to innovate."

Executive Artistic Director of The Arts Center at NYUAD Bill Bragin, said: 'We are so grateful to partner with the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development on their #CultureUpFront initiative, which helps encourage people to stay home for the sake of public health, while recognizing the important role the arts can play in providing a sense of connection and meaning. Inspired by the spirit of Ramadan, this month-long series offers deeply contemplative performances that can reach into people's homes and hearts at this special time."