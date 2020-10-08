NYU Abu Dhabi offers virtual leadership development programmes for Abu Dhabi youth

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) The Office of Community Outreach at NYU Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, will host the Girls’ education Network, GEN, and the Boys’ Education Network, BEN, a series of leadership development programmes for Abu Dhabi youth. The virtual series will begin from October 10th, 2020, and will run every Saturday afternoon until November 7, 2020.

The four-week programmes will equip middle and high school students, aged 12-18 years, with valuable soft skills such as collaboration, empathic listening, design thinking, and conflict resolution which are considered vital tools of success. Led by NYUAD students, the programme offers supportive spaces that engage in open dialogue. It will enable students to cultivate a stronger understanding of themselves and their community in order to engage the world around them mindfully and with impact.

The GEN and BEN leadership development programme uses a peer-to-peer learning model with NYUAD students serving as facilitators for the learning workshops.

GEN utilizes a Dalai Lama award winning curriculum which aims to create inclusive and supportive spaces that enable dialogue and foster an exploration of life practices, such as self-awareness.

Commenting on the impact of the programme, Community Development and Outreach Manager, Carole Chapelier said, "The GEN and BEN leadership workshops are not only about what students learn from the curriculum, but what they learn from each other and the NYUAD student facilitators. The peer to peer model is so successful because students openly engage with one another, collaboratively learn new concepts, share their ideas and experiences, and develop strong relationships."

To register for BEN and GEN, participants must be available to attend all four workshop dates commencing on October 10th, 2020 between 4pm and 6pm.