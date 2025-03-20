Open Menu

NYU Abu Dhabi Researchers Develop New Simulated Moon Dust For Lunar Exploration

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 04:46 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) A team of researchers at the New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Space Exploration Laboratory, led by Dimitra Atri, Ph.D., has developed a novel lunar soil simulant that closely replicates the properties of moon dust.

Known as the Emirates Lunar Simulant, it will allow scientists to test instruments for the upcoming Emirates Lunar Mission and the UAE's future astronauts on the Moon.

Because transporting large amounts of Moon soil to Earth is impractical, soil simulants are essential for preparing future lunar explorations. The researchers developed the Emirates Lunar Simulant from anorthosite-rich rocks found in the UAE. These rocks closely resemble the mineral and chemical composition of Moon samples, making them ideal for testing.

The NYUAD team, which included researcher Vigneshwaran Krishnamoorthi and undergraduate students from NYUAD, is using the simulant to assess instruments for key mission operations, including landings, surface exploration, construction, and resource extraction.

"By leveraging local geological resources to advance planetary science, this project strengthens the UAE's role in space exploration and contributes to global efforts to prepare for future lunar missions," said Atri, Principal Investigator at NYU Abu Dhabi's Space Exploration Laboratory. "The Emirates Lunar Simulant will be instrumental in testing rover performance, training astronauts, and validating lunar equipment, helping optimise missions and reduce risk for future lunar exploration."

The Space Exploration Laboratory at NYU Abu Dhabi, based within the Centre for Astrophysics and Space Science (CASS), is dedicated to advancing planetary science and space exploration.

