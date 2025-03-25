NYU Abu Dhabi Researchers Develop Sensing System For 'laparoscopic Surgeries'
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 01:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2025) Researchers from NYU Abu Dhabi's Advanced Microfluidics and Microdevices Laboratory (AMMLab) have developed an innovative sensing system that restores the missing tactile feedback in minimally invasive surgery (MIS), enhancing precision, ease of use, and safety.
The new "off-the-jaw" system integrates force and angle sensors into the handle of laparoscopic tools, providing surgeons with real-time measurements of grasping forces and insights into tissue stiffness and thickness.
Minimally invasive surgery (MIS) involves small incisions, reducing pain, shortening recovery times, and lowering infection risks. However, traditional MIS tools eliminate the surgeon's sense of touch, making it difficult to determine the appropriate force to apply or distinguish between different types of tissue. This lack of tactile sensation can lead to errors, such as over- or under-grasping delicate tissues.
The researchers' unique "off-the-jaw" design, detailed in IEEE Access, marks a significant departure from previous approaches, which typically placed sensors at the jaws of surgical tools.
Beyond improving surgical precision and safety, this new technology could also shorten the learning curve for new surgeons by providing objective tactile feedback, accelerating their mastery of MIS techniques. Its scalability means it could be adapted for robotic-assisted surgery, endoscopy, telemedicine, and other medical applications.
"Minimally invasive surgery has revolutionised the field, but the lack of tactile feedback remains a challenge," said NYU Abu Dhabi Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Bioengineering Mohammad A. Qasaimeh.
"Early trials have demonstrated a 30 percent improvement in surgical task efficiency, highlighting the practical impact of this technology on surgical performance," added Wael Othman, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Researcher at the AMMLab.
