NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop technique to more efficiently store and preserve human cells

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2020) Researchers from the Division of Engineering at NYU Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, have developed a new technique that utilises filter paper to cryopreserve human cells, offering scientists an efficient alternative to conventional, long-term cryopreservation methods.

The new approach produces comparable results to the old one but requires significantly less storage space and offers great advantages in storing, managing, and distributing vials of cryopreserved cells. These findings present a promising prospect for industrial cell banks and researchers engaged in tissue engineering, drug testing, and other fields that rely on long-term, successful preservation of cells. The new technique may potentially find applications among biobanks, repositories that store biological samples for research purposes.

The conventional preservation approach places cells in small vials, where their metabolic activities are frozen at extremely low temperatures (-80 ºC or below, typically -196 ºC for long-term storage). Although effective for cell retrieval, this approach requires large spaces for storing a vast number of vials, which makes the management and distribution of cells highly challenging, time-consuming, and expensive.

As NYUAD Assistant Professor of Mechanical and Biomedical Engineering Mohammad A. Qasaimeh and colleagues explain in the study "Paper-based Cell Cryopreservation," published in the journal Advanced Biosystems, a conventional filter paper made of cellulose fibres offers a simple and robust alternative, allowing for easy loading and efficient freezing of cells. The method is space-saving and simple to manage since large sheets of papers can be rolled or folded for storage and later cut into small pieces for the retrieval of cells without needing to thaw the entire platform.

"The paper platform, working as a 3D shield and carrier for cells during cryopreservation, greatly simplifies the storage, management, and logistics of cell banking," stated Qasaimeh.

The researchers report that the paper’s porosity and 3D cellulose fibre network offer a highly protective environment for the cells to retain their viability and content during preservation. The paper additionally favours the cryopreservation of 3D cell cultures; and after the thaw, it provides a versatile environment for the remaining cells on the paper to form 3D cell constructs (spheroids).

"Unlike other scaffold-based cryopreservation strategies such as fibre meshes and nanofiber sheets, where the substrates must be repeatedly engineered for use in cell cryopreservation, this paper-based method is solely based on ready-to-use papers where cells are preserved with no significant effect on their viability and metabolic activity," said Roaa Alnemari, a former research assistant at Qasaimeh’s lab.

"In addition to its practical advantages, the method also enables investigations of the in situ-formed spheroids in multiple dimensions and over time, and it opens the door for high-throughput, cost-effective biological assays," noted Pavithra Sukumar, a research assistant at NYUAD. "We can localise spheroids on multiple microspots on the paper to expand the applicability of the method, such as stacking the paper sheets on top of each other to mimic different forms in vivo 3D tumor masses," remarked Muhammedin Deliorman, a research assistant at NYUAD.