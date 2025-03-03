Open Menu

NYU Abu Dhabi Researchers Develop Tool To Enhance Cold-temperature Cancer Surgery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 01:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) Researchers at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) have developed an innovative tool that enhances surgeons' ability to detect and remove cancer cells during cryosurgery, a procedure that uses extreme cold to destroy tumors.

This breakthrough technology involves a specialised nanoscale material that illuminates cancer cells under freezing conditions, making them easier to distinguish from healthy tissue and improving surgical precision.

Detailed in the study Freezing-Activated Covalent Organic Frameworks for Precise Fluorescence Cryo-Imaging of Cancer Tissue in the journal of the American Chemical Society, the Trabolsi research group at NYUAD designed a unique nanoscale Covalent Organic Framework (nTG-DFP-COF) that responds to extreme cold by increasing its fluorescence. This makes it possible to clearly differentiate between cancerous and healthy tissues during surgery.

This advancement not only improves the accuracy and safety of cryosurgical procedures—helping surgeons preserve more healthy tissue while removing cancer cells—but also combines diagnostic and treatment functions into one platform.

This could reduce the need for repeat surgeries and speed up patient recovery.

“We believe this is a transformative tool that could revolutionise cancer surgery,” said Farah Benyettou, Ph.D., a research scientist in the Trabolsi Research Group at NYU Abu Dhabi. “By making tumor removal more precise, this technology has the potential to reduce additional surgeries and accelerate patient recovery. It’s a major step forward in treating aggressive, hard-to-target cancers.”

“This breakthrough bridges the gap between imaging and therapy, providing surgeons with a real-time tool to visualise and remove cancer with unprecedented precision,” said Ali Trabolsi, Professor of Chemistry and principal investigator of the Trabolsi Research Group at NYU Abu Dhabi. “By integrating fluorescence imaging with cryosurgery, we are pushing the boundaries of cancer treatment and offering new hope for patients with difficult-to-treat tumors.”

