NYU Abu Dhabi Researchers Develop Tool To Enhance Cold-temperature Cancer Surgery
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) Researchers at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) have developed an innovative tool that enhances surgeons' ability to detect and remove cancer cells during cryosurgery, a procedure that uses extreme cold to destroy tumors.
This breakthrough technology involves a specialised nanoscale material that illuminates cancer cells under freezing conditions, making them easier to distinguish from healthy tissue and improving surgical precision.
Detailed in the study Freezing-Activated Covalent Organic Frameworks for Precise Fluorescence Cryo-Imaging of Cancer Tissue in the journal of the American Chemical Society, the Trabolsi research group at NYUAD designed a unique nanoscale Covalent Organic Framework (nTG-DFP-COF) that responds to extreme cold by increasing its fluorescence. This makes it possible to clearly differentiate between cancerous and healthy tissues during surgery.
This advancement not only improves the accuracy and safety of cryosurgical procedures—helping surgeons preserve more healthy tissue while removing cancer cells—but also combines diagnostic and treatment functions into one platform.
This could reduce the need for repeat surgeries and speed up patient recovery.
“We believe this is a transformative tool that could revolutionise cancer surgery,” said Farah Benyettou, Ph.D., a research scientist in the Trabolsi Research Group at NYU Abu Dhabi. “By making tumor removal more precise, this technology has the potential to reduce additional surgeries and accelerate patient recovery. It’s a major step forward in treating aggressive, hard-to-target cancers.”
“This breakthrough bridges the gap between imaging and therapy, providing surgeons with a real-time tool to visualise and remove cancer with unprecedented precision,” said Ali Trabolsi, Professor of Chemistry and principal investigator of the Trabolsi Research Group at NYU Abu Dhabi. “By integrating fluorescence imaging with cryosurgery, we are pushing the boundaries of cancer treatment and offering new hope for patients with difficult-to-treat tumors.”
Recent Stories
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made
Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi
Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..
The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2025
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
More Stories From Middle East
-
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surgery5 minutes ago
-
Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut5 minutes ago
-
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusitis35 minutes ago
-
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay35 minutes ago
-
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau1 hour ago
-
5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia's Seram Island2 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day2 hours ago
-
Vietnam to invest over US$501 million in semiconductor chip plant3 hours ago
-
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers11 hours ago
-
Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers11 hours ago
-
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers12 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers12 hours ago