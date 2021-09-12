UrduPoint.com

NYU Abu Dhabi To Mark 10th Anniversary With A Series Of Virtual Activations On September 21-22, 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2021) NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) will cap off its 10th anniversary with a series of virtual events and activations on September 21 and 22, marking a decade of excellence, innovation, and success.

Established in partnership between New York University and the emirate of Abu Dhabi, NYUAD was born from a joint recognition of the need for a new model of higher education that would better prepare young leaders to work across differences and address complex global challenges. Today, NYUAD offers the best of the American liberal arts and sciences with the immersion in intercultural perspectives required for shared understanding and common purpose in our world.

The 10th anniversary virtual events are an opportunity for NYUAD, the broader NYU global network, and the Abu Dhabi, UAE, and global communities to celebrate what the University has achieved in its first decade while setting the stage for the next decade of success.

The two-day virtual celebrations include a series of lively discussions covering a wide range of subjects, including the story of the University’s founding and its contributions towards tackling some of humanity’s shared challenges such as COVID-19 and the effects of climate change. The talks will include some of NYU and NYUAD’s remarkable faculty, students, and alumni, in conversation with global and community leaders such as former French President François Hollande, Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba, Mariam Almheiri, Omar Al Olama, HE Noura Al Kaabi, Sara Musallem, Zaki Nusseibeh, and Dr.

Jane Goodall.

NYUAD will premiere a feature length film titled This is NYU Abu Dhabi, produced by Anthony Geffen of Atlantic Productions. Geffen, who has taught courses at NYUAD on immersive storytelling, is a world leading documentary filmmaker whose films have won over 50 international awards including four British academy Awards (BAFTAs) and seven Emmys.

NYUAD’s dedicated 10th anniversary webpage, nyuad.nyu.edu/10, will serve as the main portal for audiences to access the virtual 10th anniversary content. In addition to the series of talks and the film, the website will also feature a 10-year special report, which will give an overview of NYUAD’s local and global contributions over the past ten years in terms of academic excellence, research impact, community outreach, and student success and outcomes. The Origin Story: An Oral History of the Founding of NYU Abu Dhabi 2005-2010, an oral history book showcasing the voices of those who contributed to the vision and development of the University, will also be available virtually, along with an accompanying video.

