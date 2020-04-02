NYU Abu Dhabi turns blue for Autism Awareness Month

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) The Office of Community Outreach at New York University Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, has supported the Autism Awareness Month, by lighting up the university's campus dome in blue for the sixth annual consecutive year.

This global movement strives to raise awareness about autism during the month of April every year.

Associate Director of Community Outreach Suparna Mathur, commented, "While many of our activities are currently on pause during the global effort to address the coronavirus, we wanted to continue this tradition of lighting our campus dome blue to send a message of hope, positivity, and inclusion.

We hope this blue light reminds us of all of our interconnectivity and the role we each play in ensuring a more inclusive society for People of Determination."

In the academic year 2019, students, faculty and staff contributed approximately 650 volunteer hours to support young People of Determination, including children with autism, in educational centres in Abu Dhabi.