NYU Abu Dhabi’s Arts Centre announces launch of 5th annual Barzakh Festival

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has announced the return of the Barzakh Festival for its fifth edition, to be streamed online for three nights on 1st, 3rd, and 6th February, 2020.

The cross-cultural line-up features three globally renowned groups who encapsulate The Arts Centre’s theme for the season "A Bridge", and speaks to the globally observed Black History Month, which takes place every February.

Afro-Venezuelan artist Betsayda Machado, the African American/Native American Martha Redbone Roots Project, and Afro-Khaleeji/South African Jazz collaboration, Boom.

Diwan X Nduduzo Makhathini will share exclusive programmes and engage in conversation with the UAE and the wider global community.

Executive Artistic Director at The Arts Centre at NYUAD, Bill Bragin, said, "The Barzakh Festival will explore the multitude of identities and heritages that musicians bring to their art, supporting new artistic research and creation, and celebrating artists who cross cultural and stylistic borders."