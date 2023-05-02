UrduPoint.com

NYU Abu Dhabi’s Hackathon For Social Good Concludes

May 02, 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2023) NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), in partnership with Tamkeen, has concluded the 11th edition of the NYUAD Hackathon for Social Good in the Arab World, which used quantum computing to find innovative solutions to challenges related to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The last day of the three-day programming marathon was marked by the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NYUAD and the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator Foundation (GESDA).

As part of its long-term strategic partnership with NYUAD, GESDA will grant an Open Quantum Institute prize to the top winners, which offers access to mentorship, industry networking opportunities, academic research, and an open invitation to attend the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipation Summit on 11-13 October, 2023.

Additionally, GESDA announced they will invite the first-place winners to present their project at the GESDA Summit in October in Geneva to diplomats, UN leaders, scientists, and more. Furthermore, they will be connected with quantum investors, business leaders, and scientists who will help further mature their idea and accelerate its real-world implementation.

NYUAD Affiliated Faculty and Clinical Professor of Computer Science Sana Odeh, who organised the event, commented, “We founded the NYUAD International Hackathon for Social Good 11 years ago on our firm belief that technology can aid society. Quantum computing has the potential to transform many fields, but the biggest area where it could help is in solving our greatest challenge: climate change and the need for a more sustainable future.

"The aim of the hackathon was to direct this powerful technology specifically toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This gave our participating students, who came from all around the world, a real focus for their talents and energy, and I am once again humbled by the results.

In first place, team Smart Current used quantum computing to manage energy grids by providing automated real-time powerflow corrections. The winning project focused on utilising affordable and clean energy to avoid and mitigate blackouts in power grids.

In second place, team QatraH focused on clean water, sanitation, industry innovation, and infrastructure. Team QatraH used quantum computing to design a more precise, environmentally friendly, and robust water distribution network.

In third place, team feeQra, with their project Qure, designed a solution that assists medical professionals detect early signs of malignant tumors in patients using quantum machine learning.

Participants explored quantum computing solutions to a wide range of challenging projects from machine learning and AI to physics (complex simulation problems), chemistry, computer science, healthcare, maths, online gaming, security, social sciences, and the arts (quantum-generated artwork).

Experts from world-leading institutions, including ETH, MIT, and Stanford, acted as a source of sponsorship and mentorship to the students, sharing their experiences and insights into the world of tech startups and academic research.

The NYUAD Hackathon for Social Good was supported by top global Quantum Computing experts from both industry and academia, such as The NYUAD Centre for Quantum and Topological Systems; Technology Innovation Institute (TII), Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA), ETH Zurich, EPFL, University of Calgary’s Institute for Quantum Science and Technology (IQST), the MIT’s iQuHACK, QWorld, as well as experts from world-class businesses including IBM, qBraid, and NIEW.

