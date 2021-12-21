NYU Abu Dhabi’s Water Research Center partners with EWEC

UrduPoint.com

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2021) NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has partnered with Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) to support the NYUAD Water Research Center’s (NYUAD-WRC) mission for water security and sustainability.

The center serves as an interdisciplinary innovation hub for research in water desalination and membrane technology innovation, wastewater treatment, and social issues, where scientific knowledge is transformed into practical solutions.

The new partnership will engage NYUAD students to contribute to the continued advancement of water research, and educate them on water management, which is especially pertinent considering the UAE’s desert climate and limited fresh water supply.

The two institutions will co-host webinars, which will be open to the public, delving into water-related topics and challenges. EWEC will also join the NYUAD Water Research Center’s Industry Advisory board, a group of distinguished professionals in similar fields, where experience and knowledge can be shared to contribute to the challenges in a complex world.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said, "We are extremely proud to be supporting the NYUAD-WRC, which is conducting world-leading research utilising UAE innovations. EWEC is implementing a strategic low carbon water production program using reverse osmosis technology that will decouple water and electricity production, and transition Abu Dhabi’s water desalination to a more sustainable and efficient system.

Through this partnership EWEC will share expertise, co-develop engaging educational content, support the NYUAD-WRC’s research and development of cutting-edge, UAE produced RO membrane technology, and inspire NYUAD students to be the next innovators and leaders in sustainable potable water production."

NYUAD Vice Chancellor Mariët Westermann said, "I’m always thrilled to see collaborations with key stakeholders in the UAE. The Water Research Center’s critical mission for water sustainability and security is fundamental for the betterment of our communities across the nation. This new agreement with EWEC can help support this work and also transition our campus’s desalination process to more sustainable practices. As NYUAD increases and accelerates its sustainability measures on and off campus, this partnership will advance the study, reach, and effectiveness of water research within the UAE, the wider region, and the world, and drive collective action for change on the most pressing environmental issues."

In addition to the partnership, EWEC and NYUAD announced a Water Ambassador award. Winners will be selected from UAE national students at NYUAD through a yearly competition.

