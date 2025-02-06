Open Menu

NYU Presents Highest Honour To Emirati Abdulsalam AlMadani

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2025 | 08:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, Chairman of AEEDC Dubai and the Global Scientific Dental Alliance (GSDA) from the UAE, has been awarded the “David B. Kriser Medal”—the highest honour presented by the New York University College of Dentistry.

The prestigious medal was awarded by a high-level delegation from New York University, led by Professor Michael O’Connor, Executive Vice Dean at New York University College of Dentistry, Clinical Professor, and Co-Director of the Center for Oral Health Policy and Management.

The delegation also included Dr. Howard Lieb, Special Assistant to the Dean, Clinical Associate Professor, and International Project Coordinator from NYU College of Dentistry, Prof. Dr. Anabella Oquendo, Assistant Dean for International Programs, Specialist in Aesthetic Dentistry, Prof. Dr. Richard Valachovic, Clinical Professor in Pediatric Dentistry, and Prof. Amr Moursi, Professor and Chair of the Department of Pediatric Dentistry and NYU.

The esteemed recognition was presented to Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani during a distinguished ceremony attended by notable dignitaries from the UAE and the United States, along with heads of delegations participating in the 29th edition of AEEDC Dubai—the world’s largest event dedicated to dentistry and oral health.

This prestigious recognition acknowledges Amb.

Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani’s pioneering achievements and visionary leadership have left a profound impact on healthcare, humanitarian efforts, and education and contributions that have significantly improved the lives of countless individuals and communities across the globe.

This medal represents the highest international honour and holds a special global significance, as it is being awarded for the first time to a recipient from outside the United States. This reflects the esteemed global recognition of Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani’s outstanding accomplishments and continuous contributions to advancing healthcare, education, humanitarian work, and development.

Furthermore, the David B. Kriser Medal is the highest distinction granted by New York University—a prestigious award reserved for individuals who have made exceptional and pioneering contributions to these critical fields. This marks the first time an Emirati leader has received this esteemed honour.

Expressing his pride and gratitude, Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani stated, “It is a great honour to receive this distinguished medal from New York University on behalf of the United Arab Emirates—a nation that stands as a beacon of excellence and innovation in healthcare and education.”

“This honour is a testament to the collective efforts we undertake in the UAE, driven by strategic partnerships across various sectors and the unwavering support of our government in advancing scientific progress worldwide.”

