NYUAD Art Gallery Launches Fifth Digital Archive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:00 PM

NYUAD Art Gallery launches fifth digital archive

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) The New York University Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, Art Gallery will launch its fifth digital archive, "Inventing Downtown: Artist-Run Galleries in New York City, 1952–1965", as part of its TRACE: Archives and Reunions series, on 28th July.

For this special TRACE event, co-hosted with the NYU Grey Art Gallery, Inventing Downtown curator Melissa Rachleff reunites with the Director of the NYU Grey Art Gallery Lynn Gumpert, and the Executive Director of The NYUAD Art Gallery Maya Allison.

Starting with the landmark exhibition Inventing Downtown as a point of departure, the speakers will explore the history of the famed New York downtown art scene, and explore how art scenes form today, even in a time of physical separation.

Organised by NYU’s Grey Art Gallery, Melissa Rachleff’s Inventing Downtown exhibition traveled to The NYUAD Art Gallery in October 2017. Her research and the resulting catalogue for this exhibition marked a turning point in the art historical understanding of New York’s art scene.

It examines the period between New York’s peak of Abstract Expressionism in the early 1950s and the rise of Pop Art and Minimalism in the early 1960s. It was the first major museum exhibition to survey these vital years from the vantage point of fourteen key artist-run galleries.

This live webinar will take place via Zoom. Tracing: Inventing Downtown marks the launch of the exhibition’s digital archive. The online archive will make available digital versions of the youth guide, exhibition brochure and photo archives.

The exhibition featured over 200 works by more than 50 artists, including, Yayoi Kusama, Alex Katz, Mark di Suvero, Claes Oldenburg, Yoko Ono, Ed Clark, Emilio Cruz, Lois Dodd, Rosalyn Drexler, Sally Hazelet Drummond, Jean Follett, Lester Johnson, Boris Lurie, Jan Müller, and Aldo Tambellini, showcasing the period’s diverse arts scene.

