UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NYUAD Completes Research Study For Treatment Of Cancer With Protein

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 04:15 PM

NYUAD completes research study for treatment of cancer with protein

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) A new study by an international team of researchers, led by NYU Abu Dhabi Associate Professor of Biology Mazin Magzoub, provides important insights into the p53 protein, a critical tumour suppressor often mutated and deactivated in cancer and a key target in the development of cancer therapeutics.

In the paper titled "Protein mimetic amyloid inhibitor potently abrogates cancer-associated mutant p53 aggregation and restores tumour suppressor function," published in the journal Nature Communications, researchers in the Magzoub Lab, along with colleagues at NYUAD, presented the process of using protein mimetics to reactivate p53.

The team first screened a library of protein mimetics originally designed to target Alzheimer’s disease and type II diabetes. The screen identified a protein mimetic that potently dissociates mutant p53 aggregates and prevents further aggregation of the protein.

The researchers then demonstrated that dissociation of mutant p53 aggregates by the protein mimetic restores p53’s tumour suppressor function, leading to the death of a wide range of cancer cells.

Importantly, treatment with the protein mimetic effectively shrinks tumours that harbour mutant p53, while exhibiting no noticeable toxicity to healthy tissue, thereby substantially prolonging survival.

"With the increasing incidence of cancer worldwide, there is a pressing need for new cancer treatments to supplement or supplant the current ones," said Magzoub.

"Here, we have demonstrated the first successful application of a bona fide small-molecule amyloid inhibitor as an anticancer agent. We believe this work will have a broad impact as it effectively establishes a bridge between amyloid diseases and cancer, providing a foundation for cross-informational approaches in the design of new and potent mutant p53-targeted cancer therapeutics."

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Cancer

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation announces Michel Salgado its ..

47 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,040 new COVID-19 cases, 1,988 reco ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Tolerance, Dominican Ambassador boosti ..

1 hour ago

MFNCA organises 3rd lecture under Electoral Cultur ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Clear receives primary membership of CCP12

2 hours ago

Over 600,000 meals distributed in Kazakhstan, Taji ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.