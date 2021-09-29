NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digital archive of talks

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) ABU DHABI, 29th September 2021 (WAM) - NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has concluded its milestone 10th anniversary celebrations with a digital archive of retrospective content now available for the public.

The digital archive features the University’s special 10-year report highlighting its most notable local and global contributions since its formation. It also includes The Origin Story: An Oral History of the Founding of NYU Abu Dhabi 2005-2010, a historic book that showcases the voices of those who have played a key role in the vision and early development of the University. Also available is the documentary style film This is NYU Abu Dhabi by award winning filmmaker Anthony Geffen, alongside a series of lively talks with key speakers including Tamkeen LLC Chair and NYU Trustee Rima Al Mokarrab and NYUAD Vice Chancellor Mariët Westermann.

The celebrations, which attracted a global audience of more than 1,500 registrants, have been an opportunity for NYUAD, the broader NYU global network, and the wider Abu Dhabi community to reflect upon the University’s many achievements within its first decade.

Commenting on NYUAD’s 10-year anniversary, NYUAD Vice Chancellor Mariët Westermann said: "In ten years, NYU Abu Dhabi has built a strong foundation that promises new decades of deliberate growth and innovation in undergraduate, graduate, and professional education as well as transformative research and creative production.

Last week, we celebrated the accomplishments of the extraordinary members of the NYUAD community who are ready to meet the challenges of our world and contribute to a better future here and in the world. Our celebration was made exceptional by the many people around the globe who celebrated with us, including the leadership of the UAE. I would like to especially thank His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for his warm congratulations and for his vision, confidence, trust, and support. It is an incomparable privilege to call Abu Dhabi - a place that values education, innovation, and openness - our home. Together with our Abu Dhabi partners and NYU, we are committed to striving to excel even beyond our ambitious founding vision."