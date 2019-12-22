NYUAD graduate programmes' applications now open

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) Following the announcement of two new master's programmes at New York University Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, applications for the fall 2020 semester are now open.

The University’s first master’s programmes in Economics and Fine Arts will enable students to support growing industries across the region.

The accredited MSc in Economics offered in the UAE will offer students a blend of theoretical and quantitative analytical modules, enabling them to learn how to analyse complex data and solve economic problems, as well as apply economic theory and quantitative techniques to understand key economic issues like market failures, behaviour, or effects of economic policy.

The MFA in Art and Media programme aims to attract promising, creative talent looking to thrive in a studio-based learning environment.

NYU Abu Dhabi Vice Chancellor Mariet Westermann commented, "As we celebrate our tenth academic year and look forward to the next decade of success, this is an important moment for NYU Abu Dhabi.

These two new graduate programmes -- offering the University’s first master's degrees -- inaugurate our next stage of growth and development."

"Building on the strengths of NYU’s economics and arts programmes in Abu Dhabi and New York, these courses of study are unparalleled for the region and infused with global perspectives. Students will learn in a rigorous academic environment nurtured by top faculty, on a world-class campus embedded in one of the world's fastest growing economic and cultural hubs," she added.

Within both programmes, there is a strong emphasis on critical thinking and intellectual curiosity -- skills that are crucial to fostering creative solutions in today’s interconnected world.

Interested individuals can apply via the university's admissions website.