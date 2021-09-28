UrduPoint.com

NYUAD Holds 'CinemaNa' With Online Conversations, Screenings Of Films From Arab World

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

NYUAD holds &#039;CinemaNa&#039; with online conversations, screenings of films from Arab world

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) will hold online conversations and screenings by influential filmmakers from the Arab world, as part of the CinemaNa series. The first installment brings Syrian filmmaker and pioneer of Arab cinema, Mohamad Malas, and Abu Dhabi filmmaker Nezar Andary together for an online conversation in Arabic with English translation on 4th October at 7:30 pm.

Curated by, and presented in partnership with the NYUAD Film and New Media Programme and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, this ongoing series will allow audiences to watch three films that contemplate loss, memory, and home, on demand, ahead of or after the online conversation.

The three films for this installment are: two of Mohamad Malas’s works, The Night (al-Leil) and Passion (Bab el Maqam), and Nezar Andar’s documentary portrait of Malas, Unlocking Doors of Cinema. The films are available for on-demand viewing until 10th of October.

Commenting on the fall programme of CinemaNa, Scandar Copti, series' co-curator and Associate Arts Professor of Film at NYUAD, said, "As we celebrate five years of CinemaNa, we share our passion and faith in Arab Contemporary Cinema and invite people to watch a series of thought-provoking movies directed by Arab filmmakers and engage in an open dialogue while they reflect on the cultural and social issues that these films contemplate.

"

From her side, Reem Saleh, Associate Director of External Relations at NYUAD, said, "This fall we are very proud to offer to our audiences a series of films that represent the truth, values, and nuances of the Arab culture and engage in a meaningful conversation that seeks to ‘unlock the doors of Cinema’ together with Syrian cinema legend Mohamad Malas."

Clio Chaveneau, Assistant Professor of Sociology at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said, "CinemaNa film programme offers a unique opportunity to discover or rediscover the work of prominent Arab filmmakers and their insights on complex social and political realities through personal - yet collective - experiences."

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Syria Abu Dhabi October Media From Share Arab

Recent Stories

European Commission Says Gas Contracts Should Be i ..

European Commission Says Gas Contracts Should Be in Line With Emissions Reductio ..

8 minutes ago
 Budapest Should Report on Russia Gas Deal Impact o ..

Budapest Should Report on Russia Gas Deal Impact on Energy Supplies Safety to EU ..

8 minutes ago
 Russian Security Council Chief Points to Surge in ..

Russian Security Council Chief Points to Surge in Cyberattacks During Parliament ..

27 minutes ago
 Moscow Calling on NATO, EU to Take Steps to Preven ..

Moscow Calling on NATO, EU to Take Steps to Prevent Further Escalation in Kosovo

27 minutes ago
 European Commissioner, Ukraine's Energy Minister t ..

European Commissioner, Ukraine's Energy Minister to Meet on Tuesday - Commission

27 minutes ago
 US Not Planning to Use Russian Military Bases in C ..

US Not Planning to Use Russian Military Bases in Central Asia - Ambassador to Ka ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.