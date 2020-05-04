NYUAD Institute presents online 'Nobel Laureate Lecture Series' this Ramadan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) NYU Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, Institute has launched an online Nobel Laureate Lecture Series, featuring six past lectures given by Nobel Laureates at the Institute.

The series, available on the Institute’s YouTube channel, aims to connect audiences with leading thinkers and speakers from the comfort of their homes.

As members of the community practice physical distancing this Ramadan, they are invited to delve into topics that include how electricity powers our muscles, attempting to understand the origin of cellular life, and the implications of artificial intelligence on society and economics, the university said in a statement.

Speaking on the launch of the series, Director of Public Programming at The Institute Philip Kennedy commented, "The Institute is very keen to sustain the atmosphere of community and communication that it has built up over ten years, and some, of public lectures. Of course, we miss enormously the personal contact of our normal and regular get-togethers, and the chance they have always given us to meet each other, to encounter new colleagues with the opportunity of discussing the invariably important subjects of any given lecture.

"How should we respond and react? Well, total silence and separation is unbearable, we need more than ever to feel the presence of others with the means available to us."

He added, "The Institute has assessed how much it has to share from past years, to unveil a truly rich archive of recordings, both of lectures and panel discussions, and now is really the ideal time to make these available. To offer, as others are keen to do also, intellectual diversion from the morbidity that otherwise possesses the airwaves, we have started with a series of six lectures by Nobel laureates. It is a thrill to rediscover any and all of our past events, but especially satisfying to recall the eminent stature of those speakers and researchers who have visited us."