NYUAD opens applications for the Christo and Jeanne-Claude Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) The Christo and Jeanne-Claude Award’s applications are now open until 4th February, 2021. Now in its ninth edition, the Award is presented under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, Wife of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and in partnership between NYU Abu Dhabi, NYUAD, and Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, ADMAF.

Open to all creative practitioners in the UAE who are either in university or have graduated within the last five years, the Award seeks to cultivate cultural and artistic talent in the UAE through the creation of a piece of artwork that can be publicly exhibited, emulating the spirit of the late artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude. Entrants may propose work in any medium including, but not limited to: photography, sculpture, installation, land art, or video.

The winning entrant will be granted US$10,000 to produce their proposed work, and personally gifted an additional US$5,000 by Christo’s estate to pursue their career in the arts. The awarded artwork will then be unveiled at NYUAD in November 2021, and tour to other public spaces in Abu Dhabi.

Director of the Award Emily Doherty said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of this year's award and invite everyone to put their proposals forward. Creative vision, art, beauty and intellectual engagement are needed now more than ever and art awards can provide the stimulus. We are particularly keen to welcome artists at the beginning of their professional careers to take part in this, our ninth edition of The Christo and Jeanne-Claude Award and encourage them to get in touch if they would like to know more."

Chief Curator at NYUAD Maya Allison commented, "This award holds a special place in the heart of the arts at NYUAD: for me, it represents our commitment to encouraging, supporting, and making visible the future artists of the UAE. Indeed, for some past winners, the moment of earning this award marked that cusp between when someone is training to be an artist, and when that person has become a practicing artist."

The Award, established in 2012, is designed to foster new forms of artistic expression in the UAE, provide a launch pad for visual artists working across the Emirates, and offer an insight into the life of a professional artist, from conception to execution.