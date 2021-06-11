UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NYUAD Study Offers New Insight Into One Of The Mysteries Of Natural Immunity To Malaria

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

NYUAD study offers new insight into one of the mysteries of natural immunity to malaria

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2021) In the first and largest global metabolomic study of African children before and after malaria infection, NYU Abu Dhabi Assistant Professor of Biology Youssef Idaghdour and his colleagues at the Centre National de Recherche et de Formation sur le Paludisme in Burkina Faso have advanced the understanding of the molecular mechanisms in play during human malaria and demonstrated how studying ethnic differences in metabolic responses to the infection can help explain the sources of susceptibility and resistance in this deadly disease.

The study, Metabolome modulation of the host adaptive immunity in human malaria, published in the journal ''Nature Metabolism'', provides exciting insight into an area of research that had been very limited outside of the laboratory setting. Little is known about parasite interactions with the immune system in a living host, especially in children who are the most vulnerable age group to the infection.

The team studied blood samples from children from the ethnic groups in remote rural areas of Burkina Faso, Gouin and Fulani, to see how they responded to the malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum.

The team discovered an elevation of immune-dampening steroid molecules and a strong immunosuppressive signature in Gouin children.

Studying the enigmatic less malaria-susceptible Fulani ethnic group revealed opposing steroid profiles and stronger immune reactivity to infection.

"The inter-ethnic comparison points to a fundamental molecular mechanism that could define the outcome of the infection in children, and it is fascinating how two human groups could diverge functionally in such a way," said Idaghdour.

"These results will change our understanding of how to achieve better malarial therapeutic interventions and vaccine responsiveness in populations," added Wael Abdrabou, the first author of the paper.

"These results demonstrate how useful embracing ethnic diversity in our studies to elucidate the mechanisms of disease can be," said Principal Investigator of the clinical team in Burkina Faso Issiaka Soulama.

Related Topics

Immunity Abu Dhabi Sur Burkina Faso From Blood

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf becomes 2nd pacer to get 100 wickets in ..

27 minutes ago

27 face disciplinary or criminal charges for deadl ..

4 minutes ago

US Embassy Issues Diplomatic Note to Moscow Over L ..

11 minutes ago

South Africa agrees to privatise troubled SAA airl ..

11 minutes ago

Russia&#039;s new COVID-19 cases at fresh three-mo ..

38 minutes ago

326311 individuals complete vaccination course in ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.