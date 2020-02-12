NYUAD welcomes Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka as 'Distinguished Writer-in-Residence'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) NYU Abu Dhabi is hosting Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka for a series of events in February, including his first-ever talk at the NYUAD Institute on 18th February 18 at 18:30. The talk is open to the public and free of charge.

A Conversation with Wole Soyinka, moderated by NYUAD Assistant Professor of Practice Tishani Doshi, will see Soyinka reflect on culture and tradition, creativity and power, as well as activism and the artistic process. He will ruminate on the topic 'Renaissance Next Time? Africa at the Crossroads', exploring the themes of the world in Africa and Africa in the world.

A distinguished Writer-in-Residence at NYUAD in spring 2020; Soyinka’s visit comes as a result of a joint invitation from the African studies, film and new media, history, literature and creative writing, and theatre programme, supported by other departments across the University.

In addition to the institute talk, Soyinka will participate in a series of community events on campus including a master class with students.

Soyinka is a Nigerian playwright, poet, and political activist. Born in 1934, he has held university professorships in various countries including Ile-Ife, Lagos and Ibadan in Nigeria, Johannesburg in South Africa, and Cambridge in England, Harvard, Emory, Loyola, and Yale in the United States.

He has worked on various performance stages in Africa and the rest of the world. His works encompass drama, poetry, novels, music, film, and memoirs; he is considered among contemporary Africa’s greatest writers as well as a global artist and scholar.