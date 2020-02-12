UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NYUAD Welcomes Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka As 'Distinguished Writer-in-Residence'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 08:00 PM

NYUAD welcomes Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka as 'Distinguished Writer-in-Residence'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) NYU Abu Dhabi is hosting Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka for a series of events in February, including his first-ever talk at the NYUAD Institute on 18th February 18 at 18:30. The talk is open to the public and free of charge.

A Conversation with Wole Soyinka, moderated by NYUAD Assistant Professor of Practice Tishani Doshi, will see Soyinka reflect on culture and tradition, creativity and power, as well as activism and the artistic process. He will ruminate on the topic 'Renaissance Next Time? Africa at the Crossroads', exploring the themes of the world in Africa and Africa in the world.

A distinguished Writer-in-Residence at NYUAD in spring 2020; Soyinka’s visit comes as a result of a joint invitation from the African studies, film and new media, history, literature and creative writing, and theatre programme, supported by other departments across the University.

In addition to the institute talk, Soyinka will participate in a series of community events on campus including a master class with students.

Soyinka is a Nigerian playwright, poet, and political activist. Born in 1934, he has held university professorships in various countries including Ile-Ife, Lagos and Ibadan in Nigeria, Johannesburg in South Africa, and Cambridge in England, Harvard, Emory, Loyola, and Yale in the United States.

He has worked on various performance stages in Africa and the rest of the world. His works encompass drama, poetry, novels, music, film, and memoirs; he is considered among contemporary Africa’s greatest writers as well as a global artist and scholar.

Related Topics

Africa World Film And Movies Music Abu Dhabi Visit Ibadan Lagos Johannesburg Cambridge South Africa United States Nigeria February Media From

Recent Stories

Katching Kosgei women&#039;s only marathon relay t ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court expresses dissatisfaction over Sindh ..

2 minutes ago

Govt confronts with mafia: Prime Minister

2 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 12 Feb 2020

2 minutes ago

Sanders, Buttigieg step forward as frontrunners in ..

2 minutes ago

NATO Ministers to Discuss Response to Russia's New ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.