ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has announced its agenda as part of Off the Stage, which is presented by Mubadala and comprises an array of outreach events that seek to artists and the audience closer.

In line with The Arts Centre’s seventh season theme, ‘Now and into the Future’, Off the Stage presents a lineup of online talks, and workshops, which contribute to the development of the UAE arts ecosystem.

Artists and arts professionals will engage with the community sharing creative insights, hands-on knowledge, professional skills, career advice, and personal experiences.

The programme was launched on 13th September and will run until 2nd November. It is open to everyone, and features technique workshops in creative writing, music and movement, dramaturgy and direction, theatre-making, and social practice in art, all of which are led by distinguished artists and arts professionals from around the world, including the UAE.

In addition to workshops, Off the Stage presented by Mubadala offers a diverse series of interactive online discussions Arts Chats covering cross-cultural collaboration in arts, ways of innovating and adapting to a changing world, as well as a guide on how to build meaningful relationships in the arts space and expand one’s professional networks.

Executive Artistic Director at The Arts Centre at NYUAD Bill Bragin said, "We’re thrilled that Mubadala has come on board as a presenting sponsor for Off the Stage, as well as returning as a lead sponsor of our entire season. They have invested in Abu Dhabi’s growth in so many sectors.

As the UAE joins the global initiative this year for the International Year of Creative Economy for Development, it’s especially fitting that Mubadala is investing in developing the capacity for the UAE’s artists and creatives through this multi-dimensional programme. Creativity drives so many sectors alongside the arts themselves, such as entrepreneurship and technology. We hope these workshops and panels will contribute to the UAE’s culture of innovation."

Commenting on the announcement, Linsey Bostwick, Director of Artistic Planning at The Arts Centre, added, "Building on the knowledge from the past season, this fall we have continued to tailor our programming for an interactive yet intimate online dialogue between artists and participants. We have focused on international collaborations that also support local talent and artistic sustainability as we look to the future of the art scene here in the UAE".

Deputy Group CEO, Chief Corporate and Human Capital Officer at Mubadala Homaid Al Shimmari said, "As a global hub for arts and culture, the UAE has helped pave the way for international excellence in these sectors and fostering local talents. In line with this commitment, we are thrilled to partner with NYU Abu Dhabi to support The Arts Centre initiatives and this important programme that aims to develop local arts and culture enthusiasts, and contribute to the UAE’s culture of creativity and innovation. We are really excited to be involved in such a rich and diverse programme, furthering Abu Dhabi’s creative community."