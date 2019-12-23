UrduPoint.com
NZ Volcano Eruption Death Toll Rises To 17 After Another Person Dies

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 01:00 PM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2019) New Zealand police said on Monday that one of those injured during the eruption of a volcano visited by tourists earlier this month died in an Auckland hospital, bringing the official death toll to 17 while two remain missing.

"Police can confirm a further person has died in Middlemore Hospital last night, police were advised of the death shortly before 11 pm," Reuters quoted Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims as saying in a statement.

White Island, also known as Whakaari, erupted 9th December while 47 people were visiting the volcano. The active volcano off the east coast of the country's North Island had become a popular tourist destination in recent years, receiving more than 10,000 visitors annually.

Your Thoughts and Comments

