Oasis Malls In UAE Announce Closure For Two Weeks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 12:30 PM

Oasis Malls in UAE announce closure for two weeks

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) Oasis Malls has announced closure of its mall outlets for two weeks on Wednesday.

In a statement, Oasis Malls explained that mall closures will exclude Carrefour, pharmacies and clinics within the shopping malls in Dubai and Sharjah.

"Oasis Malls will carry on with its daily cleaning and disinfection practices in line with the UAE Ministry of Health and the Dubai and Sharjah Health Authorities," it added The announcement was made following the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, precautionary instructions.

"As the heartbeat of the city, the wellbeing of all our staff, visitors and the public is of utmost importance and as such, we continue to urge all members of the public to adhere to the preventative methods set in place by the UAE government," an Oasis Malls spokesperson said.

Additional measures have been taken as the grocery and some healthcare retailers will remain open and operating as normal, while others will be open from 08:00 to 20:00.

In Dubai, a thermal camera has been installed at the mall's main entrance, for the safety of all visitors looking to access these services.

Handheld scanners have also been ordered to both the Dubai and Sharjah locations, to be used at entry points for the basement parking, which will be fully functional and act as an alternate access point to the Carrefour stores as well as the iCare clinic in Oasis Mall Dubai and Life Pharmacy in Sharjah.

