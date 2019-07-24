Obaid Al Tayer chairs 2nd meeting of Ministry of Possibilities’ Department of Government Procurement

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2019) Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, today chaired the second meeting of the Ministry of Possibilities’ Department of Government Procurement.

The Department of Government Procurement initiative is based on the concept of redesigning government procurement practices via an integrated platform that will make radical changes to government systems and processes. He reviewed the latest developments in the government procurement system.

The meeting took place at the Ministry of Finance’s headquarters in the presence of Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing; Dr. Harib bin Saeed Al Amimi, President of State Audit Institution; and several senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, the UAE Central Bank, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Ministry of education, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Energy and Industry, Etisalat and the UAE Cabinet.

Al Tayer lauded the commitment and cooperation demonstrated by various government entities working in the department. The constructive dialogue, in turn, enabled the stakeholders to devise an optimal framework to launch the project within the approved timeline.

He said, "The team in the Department of Government Procurement is keen undertake the required analyses, identify the potential challenges, develop proactive digital solutions, and propose the appropriate legal frameworks to address them. This will contribute to achieving the objectives of the Ministry of Possibilities, which are to develop radical and forward-looking solutions that meet our aspirations and create an environment of efficiency.

He added, "We will launch an innovative digital platform for government procurement, which will integrate government processes. This move will bolster the UAE's competitiveness on the global stage and help support entrepreneurs from small- and medium-sized enterprises. To this end, we are working with all our partners to devise and implement a strategic roadmap for digital transformation, and identify the processes required for integration with the existing federal financial systems. This will enable us to provide innovative services proactively to meet the expectations of customers."

In June, the Ministry of Finance team interviewed some federal entities, including the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Federal Tax Authority, to assess the challenges and obstacles facing users. The team then analysed the information gleaned from the interviews using the ‘data wall’ principle to identify the vital gaps that need to be addressed. The platform is expected to help modernise the government procurement system on a national level. The platform is expected to upgrade the government procurement system on a national level and improve the value of supply chains.

The government procurement platform is one of the first projects of the Ministry of Possibilities, the world’s first virtual ministry, which aims to re-engineer government systems and processes. The testing of the platform is scheduled to completed in 2020.

The Ministry of Possibilities, the first of its kind in the world, was launched in April 2019 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.