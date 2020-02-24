UrduPoint.com
Obaid Al Tayer Meets US Secretary Of Treasury

Mon 24th February 2020 | 11:15 PM

Obaid Al Tayer meets US Secretary of Treasury

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, met today with the US Treasury Secretary Steven, Mnuchin at the ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Governor of the UAE Central Bank.

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer expressed his keenness to increase cooperation between the UAE and the United States in all fields of mutual interest, particularly the financial and investment sector.

He said, "The Ministry of Finance is keen to strengthen the UAE's relations with the United States, as well as their strategic partnership and prospects of joint cooperation, in order to discuss and identify potential financial opportunities in the two countries that would promote sustainable economic growth.

"

The two sides noted that there are great opportunities for the UAE and the United States to enhance cooperation between them, and to explore new and promising opportunities in various fields of mutual interest, stressing the importance of strategic partnerships in promoting the growth and prosperity of the region.

