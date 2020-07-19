UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Obaid Al Tayer Participates In 3rd Meeting Of G20 Finance Ministers And Central Bank Governors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2020) Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, participated in the third regular meeting of the Group of Twenty, G20, Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors.

The meeting, which was held virtually, tackled the issue of the global economic recession caused by COVID-19 and examined possible government responses to mitigate the repercussions of this global crisis.

Al Tayer noted the need to support global efforts to lessen the impact of the pandemic and its effect on economic and social effects on various countries.

He also stressed the importance of continuing to provide the necessary support to accelerate economic recovery, as well as setting the G20 Action Plan in motion through continued cooperation among members until the crisis subsides.

Al Tayer called for creating the much-needed global synergy, especially in such exceptional circumstances, for a robust and balanced recovery including improving logistics efficiency, and strengthening global supply chains with trade-facilitating measures.

He also confirmed the importance of creating the necessary global regulatory frameworks given the rapid spread of digital currencies.

He said, "The GCC governments have taken several measures to manage the crisis’ repercussions.

So far, they have mobilised $160 billion, through financial and monetary programmes, to contain the effects of the global pandemic. These interventions are especially important as we aim not just to contain the pandemic locally, but also to limit negative spill-over, which could have considerable global effects through financial outflows such as capital and financial investments, as well as remittances."

Also deliberated was the progress of the G20 Action Plan aimed at mitigating the impact of the pandemic on Africa and the under-developed countries. Furthermore, they discussed the G20 Finance Track deliverables for 2020.

Finance ministers and central bank governors have also signed the third G20 finance communique, based on the agreement during the fourth meeting of the Under-Secretaries of Ministries of Finance and Central Bank representatives of G20. A press conference, which was chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as chair of the group was held at the end of the meeting.

The G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors will meet again in October 2020 to assess the financial response based on the latest developments due to the crisis.

Related Topics

Africa Bank Progress Saudi Arabia October 2020 Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Emirates Mars Mission is UAE’s contribution to e ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

2 hours ago

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

3 hours ago

National Human Rights Committee discusses preparat ..

4 hours ago

TAQA awards AED900 million projects to expand its ..

5 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE’s fight against coronavirus pande ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.