Obaid Al Zaabi delivers UAE’s statement at 41st session of Human Rights Council in Geneva

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) Ambassador Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Other International Organisations in Geneva, delivered the UAE’s statement at the 41st session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, during an interactive discussion with the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria.

Al Zaabi welcomed the commission’s members while appreciating their efforts to inform the council about the ongoing developments in the Syrian crisis during the first quarter of the current year, as per Human Rights Council Resolution 40/17.

The Ambassador also expressed the concerns of the UAE regarding the UN and European Union, EU, reports on the increasing violence in Idlib that led to civilian deaths and injuries, and the relocation of thousands of refugees in neighbouring countries, which were confirmed by the Head of the Commission.

He went on to say that the UAE urges all parties to respect the ceasefire agreement and commit to its implementation while noting the deteriorating security situation and humanitarian conditions in many parts of Syria, especially in Idlib and regions neighbouring Hama.

Al Zaabi pointed out that the UAE donated US$65 million to the third Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region, which was held on 16th March 2019, as well as $1 billion to the Syrian people since 2012.

At the end of his statement, Al Zaabi highlighted the UAE’s belief that a political solution is the only way to end the crisis in Syria, while affirming its support for the UN’s efforts in the country, as well as the efforts of Geir Pedersen, UN Special Envoy for Syria.