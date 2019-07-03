UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Obaid Al Zaabi Delivers UAE’s Statement At 41st Session Of Human Rights Council In Geneva

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 06:30 PM

Obaid Al Zaabi delivers UAE’s statement at 41st session of Human Rights Council in Geneva

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) Ambassador Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations and Other International Organisations in Geneva, delivered the UAE’s statement at the 41st session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, during an interactive discussion with the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria.

Al Zaabi welcomed the commission’s members while appreciating their efforts to inform the council about the ongoing developments in the Syrian crisis during the first quarter of the current year, as per Human Rights Council Resolution 40/17.

The Ambassador also expressed the concerns of the UAE regarding the UN and European Union, EU, reports on the increasing violence in Idlib that led to civilian deaths and injuries, and the relocation of thousands of refugees in neighbouring countries, which were confirmed by the Head of the Commission.

He went on to say that the UAE urges all parties to respect the ceasefire agreement and commit to its implementation while noting the deteriorating security situation and humanitarian conditions in many parts of Syria, especially in Idlib and regions neighbouring Hama.

Al Zaabi pointed out that the UAE donated US$65 million to the third Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region, which was held on 16th March 2019, as well as $1 billion to the Syrian people since 2012.

At the end of his statement, Al Zaabi highlighted the UAE’s belief that a political solution is the only way to end the crisis in Syria, while affirming its support for the UN’s efforts in the country, as well as the efforts of Geir Pedersen, UN Special Envoy for Syria.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria European Union UAE Brussels Salem Geneva Idlib March 2019 All Refugee Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

OIC condemns the terrorist suicide attack in Inate ..

9 minutes ago

Foreign students from 26 countries reach NUST to a ..

12 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product stockpiles fall to 2019 low

21 minutes ago

Tennis: Wimbledon results

8 minutes ago

China rolls out measures to facilitate customs cle ..

9 minutes ago

Putin formally suspends INF treaty

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.