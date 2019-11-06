UrduPoint.com
Obaid Humaid Al Tayer Meets Indonesian Minister Of Finance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 08:15 PM

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer meets Indonesian Minister of Finance

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, met Dr. Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia and her accompanying delegation on Wednesday at the Ministry of Finance in Dubai.

The meeting was part of the ministry's efforts to bolster bilateral ties between the countries in the fields of fiscal policy and macro-economics. It was attended by several specialists and officials from both sides.

The parties deliberated bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen them, especially in financial, economic and investment fields.

Al Tayer stressed the importance of the meeting as a way of identifying investment opportunities between the UAE and Indonesia.

"These meetings are part of the UAE leadership's efforts to strengthen bilateral co-operation and explore new possibilities for joint action, fiscal policy, macro-economics and investment opportunities between the two countries," he said.

The two countries recently signed 12 agreements and a memorandum of understanding to promote cooperation across sectors, including the agreement on the protection and promotion of investment, and the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation, signed on 24th July, 2019 among others.

