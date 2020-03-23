UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer Participates In Virtual Meeting For G20 Ministers Of Finance And Central Bank Governors

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 07:45 PM

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer participates in virtual meeting for G20 ministers of finance and central bank governors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, today participated in a virtual meeting with the G20 ministers of finance and central bank governors, to discuss ways to unite international efforts to address the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and lessen its economic and social impact on the region and the world.

Al Tayer reiterated the importance of these meetings, especially in the face of the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak, which call for extraordinary measures. He also highlighted the fact that the UAE Government has taken all the necessary measures to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, including supporting companies and individuals, supporting financial stability, in addition to other necessary preventive measures in the interest of public health.

Al Tayer said, "This meeting allows ministers of finance and central bank governors to discuss ways to coordinate their response to this global pandemic and explore ways to coordinate efforts to counter its spread, and ensure continued growth, sustainable economic development, and financial stability."

They addressed solutions and discussed policies to protect societies and the global economy based on the efforts of various government entities from participating countries, as well as the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and community. Furthermore, the precautionary fiscal policies of the UAE to counter the epidemic and support individuals and businesses within the country were also presented.

The virtual G20 meeting was initiated by Saudi Arabia, the host of the next G20 summit.

Related Topics

World UAE Bank Saudi Arabia All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB converts Karachi high performance centre into ..

3 minutes ago

Keel Laying Ceremony Of Second Type 054 A/P Frigat ..

7 minutes ago

Shahid Khan Afridi urges people to ensure social d ..

16 minutes ago

Punjab Government Officials begin Video Conferenci ..

23 minutes ago

Quarantine centers, RRT form in 10 AJK districts: ..

26 minutes ago

Interior Ministry approves deployment of Pak Army ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.