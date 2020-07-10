UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Obituary: Sheikh Ahmed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Obituary: Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2020) SHARJAH, 9th July 2020 (WAM) - Today, the Emirate of Sharjah bade farewell to the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan bin Saqr bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, who was born in 1948 in Sharjah and is one of the sons of the former ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

In addition to his position as deputy ruler to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the late was the Chairman of the Sharjah Oil Council and Honourary Chairman of Dana Gas. He also sat on the board of director of the Sharjah Liquefaction Gas Company (Shalco).

The deceased had remained adherent to national action since the early days of his youth, making of his life a sincere patriotic work, moving from one field to another, showing loyalty to his community, and was keen on its progress and development. He was a faithful witness to the prosperity and renaissance that the Emirate of Sharjah has witnessed. Armed with wisdom, far-sighted vision and steadfastness, Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan bin Saqr bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi has faithfully served UAE Federation in 1971.

The UAE has witnessed and chronicled the great strides taken by Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan in all fields.

He was elected to the post of Minister of Justice in the first UAE government ministerial formation, a post he occupied until 1977, and occupied the same position in the third ministerial formation until 1990, after which he was appointed as deputy ruler to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, a position he has held for more than thirty years until his death, during which period he spared no time and effort to serve the Emirate of Sharjah, its citizens and residents.

Believing in the capabilities of young people, and that the future was theirs, Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi had supported this segment of the community in various fields of work with all the wisdom he possessed; he was their role model giving them all needed advice and expertise so that they could prove themselves in the development march.

With the departure of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Sharjah loses one of its main pillars, a figure of giving, loyalty and tolerance.

Related Topics

UAE Company Oil Sharjah Young Progress Bade Same March July Gas 2020 Post All From Government

Recent Stories

2019-2020 academic year was unprecedented: Hussain ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Together We Are Good&#039; expands its healt ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan sharing weekly data on locust control wit ..

29 minutes ago

Municipal committee names 8 roads of Qasimabad aft ..

29 minutes ago

Rs.26 bln requires for purchasing plane, vehicles, ..

29 minutes ago

UAE creates opportunities for its citizens: Sarah ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.