ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The inaugural Obstetric Medicine Conference in Abu Dhabi highlighted the UAE's leadership in advancing maternal care innovations, showcasing the latest technologies and innovative healthcare practices for mothers and newborns in the UAE and worldwide.

The event, organised by Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, part of the M42 group, attracted nearly 200 attendees.

Centred around the theme 'Pioneering Innovations and Navigating the Future of Maternal Health', the conference offered a platform for the public, medical professionals, researchers and healthcare innovators to collaborate, learn and shape the future of obstetric medicine.

The conference highlighted revolutionary advancements in obstetric care, such as genome screening for high-risk pregnancies.

Renowned experts and thought leaders in the field shared valuable insights, fostering meaningful discussions around topics related to perinatal mental health and fetal cardiac remodelling in pregnancies complicated by gestational diabetes.

The event included keynote presentations, interactive panel discussions and specialised workshops to encourage collaboration and networking among healthcare professionals.

Dr. Summia Zaher, CEO of Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children and consultant in Obstetrics and Gynecology, said that the hospital is committed to setting new benchmarks in maternal healthcare, both in the UAE and globally, as the only private hospital in the region with a dedicated Fetal Medicine Unit and a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).