Open Menu

Obstetric Medicine Conference Highlights UAE's Leadership In Maternal Care Innovations

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2025 | 06:15 PM

Obstetric Medicine Conference highlights UAE's leadership in maternal care innovations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The inaugural Obstetric Medicine Conference in Abu Dhabi highlighted the UAE's leadership in advancing maternal care innovations, showcasing the latest technologies and innovative healthcare practices for mothers and newborns in the UAE and worldwide.

The event, organised by Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, part of the M42 group, attracted nearly 200 attendees.

Centred around the theme 'Pioneering Innovations and Navigating the Future of Maternal Health', the conference offered a platform for the public, medical professionals, researchers and healthcare innovators to collaborate, learn and shape the future of obstetric medicine.

The conference highlighted revolutionary advancements in obstetric care, such as genome screening for high-risk pregnancies.

Renowned experts and thought leaders in the field shared valuable insights, fostering meaningful discussions around topics related to perinatal mental health and fetal cardiac remodelling in pregnancies complicated by gestational diabetes.

The event included keynote presentations, interactive panel discussions and specialised workshops to encourage collaboration and networking among healthcare professionals.

Dr. Summia Zaher, CEO of Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children and consultant in Obstetrics and Gynecology, said that the hospital is committed to setting new benchmarks in maternal healthcare, both in the UAE and globally, as the only private hospital in the region with a dedicated Fetal Medicine Unit and a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Women Event

Recent Stories

Obstetric Medicine Conference highlights UAE's lea ..

Obstetric Medicine Conference highlights UAE's leadership in maternal care innov ..

25 seconds ago
 LemFi, the trusted financial services platform des ..

LemFi, the trusted financial services platform designed for immigrants, has secu ..

5 minutes ago
 71 martyrs, dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes o ..

71 martyrs, dozens injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

16 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre reports promising resu ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre reports promising results in diabetes management

31 minutes ago
 Smart energy solution providers aim to expand in M ..

Smart energy solution providers aim to expand in Middle East market

45 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives COO of Marriott Internation ..

Saud bin Saqr receives COO of Marriott International

45 minutes ago
MBRSG, FAA celebrate graduation of second cohort o ..

MBRSG, FAA celebrate graduation of second cohort of ‘Professional Diploma - Th ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives President of Uganda

Sharjah Ruler receives President of Uganda

1 hour ago
 SHUAA secures US$300 million facility from TAEF, N ..

SHUAA secures US$300 million facility from TAEF, NBF

2 hours ago
 RAK Chamber of Commerce explores investment cooper ..

RAK Chamber of Commerce explores investment cooperation with Guatemala

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets President of Ts ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets President of Tsinghua University

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs launches development of integrat ..

Abu Dhabi Customs launches development of integrated customs operations system s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East