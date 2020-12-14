Obtaining, disclosing electronic medical data without authorisation will be punished with imprisonment: UAE Public Prosecution

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2020) The UAE Public Prosecution has stated that under Article No.7 of the Federal Decree Law No. 5 for 2012 on combatting cybercrimes, whosoever obtains, possesses, modifies, destroys or discloses data or information contained in any electronic document related to medical examinations, medical diagnosis, medical treatment or care, and medical records without authorisation will be punished with temporary imprisonment.

The Public Prosecution published this announcement in a legal tweet on its social media account today, as part of its ongoing campaign to promote the legal culture among members of the community, as well as to raise awareness of the law and related legal issues and decrease violations.