UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Obtaining, Disclosing Electronic Medical Data Without Authorisation Will Be Punished With Imprisonment: UAE Public Prosecution

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:45 PM

Obtaining, disclosing electronic medical data without authorisation will be punished with imprisonment: UAE Public Prosecution

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2020) The UAE Public Prosecution has stated that under Article No.7 of the Federal Decree Law No. 5 for 2012 on combatting cybercrimes, whosoever obtains, possesses, modifies, destroys or discloses data or information contained in any electronic document related to medical examinations, medical diagnosis, medical treatment or care, and medical records without authorisation will be punished with temporary imprisonment.

The Public Prosecution published this announcement in a legal tweet on its social media account today, as part of its ongoing campaign to promote the legal culture among members of the community, as well as to raise awareness of the law and related legal issues and decrease violations.

Related Topics

Social Media UAE

Recent Stories

Huawei brings global experts to face challenges of ..

36 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan Visits Naval Headquarter ..

45 minutes ago

Lootah launches Real Share, a real-estate investme ..

57 minutes ago

OPPO RejoicesOFans Festival Offering Abundant Offe ..

1 hour ago

Rupees weakens against US dollar

1 hour ago

PDM failed after yesterday poor show in Lahore, sa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.