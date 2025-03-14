Ocean Degradation Threatens Communities, Affects Human Rights Worldwide: UN
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 10:15 PM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) Ocean degradation threatens communities and affects human rights worldwide, including the right to a healthy environment, a UN independent expert said today.
“The protection of marine ecosystems is part of States’ obligations to protect human rights,” said Astrid Puentes Riaño, Special Rapporteur on the human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.
In her report to the Human Rights Council, the Special Rapporteur stressed that the degradation of the ocean threatens humanity and exacerbates inequalities and disproportionately affects marginalised populations.
“Knowing the interdependence and interconnectedness of humans and ecosystems with the ocean is essential to understanding the current impacts on this delicate balance, even for those living inland,” Puentes Riaño said. She noted that these linkages include food systems, healthy ecosystems, a safe climate and the work of ocean defenders.
“The ocean is the largest biome on Earth, covering 70% of its surface. One third of the human population (2.4 billion people) live within 100 km of an ocean coast,” she said.
“Despite over 600 agreements, marine ecosystems face pressing threats including climate change, overfishing, extractivism, pollution, and deep-sea mining,” the expert said. Weak governance and enforcement gaps; disproportionate impacts on Indigenous Peoples, small-scale fishers, and coastal communities; escalating violence against ocean defenders, and insufficient accountability exacerbate these issues.
Puentes Riaño called for a holistic, comprehensive, integrated and gender-responsive human rights and ecosystem-based approach to ocean governance. She said the inclusion of ancestral knowledge, the rights of present and future generations, and a long-term vision were crucial to solving the current triple planetary crises and addressing ocean challenges.
“We must mainstream the human right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment into ocean policies, strengthen international cooperation, and ensure that those most affected lead conservation efforts,” the Special Rapporteur said.
In her report, the expert outlined key recommendations for States, businesses and international organisations, including: strengthening legal protections for marine biodiversity and coastal communities; implementing stricter regulations on overfishing, pollution and offshore extractive industries; enforcing the precautionary principle, all while recognising the role of ocean defenders and indigenous knowledge in marine governance.
The report also recommends for States to support developing countries in marine conservation.
“Without immediate action, we risk losing marine biodiversity, which in turn will impact the lives and human rights of millions of people who depend on the ocean,” Puentes Riaño said.
“We need a clear understanding that ocean issues are human rights issues, and we need to apply this to all ocean-related efforts.”
Recent Stories
Ocean degradation threatens communities, affects human rights worldwide: UN
Pakistan set for New Zealand challenge
Former Al-Falah securities CEO arrested for Rs 540 million fraud; wife faces cyb ..
KP Govt launches integrated IT Portal for 181 public sector entities
Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi vows to thwart conspiracies against P ..
Bilawal inaugurates "I Work for Sindh dot com" app, developed to support unemplo ..
Pak athletes shine in Special Olympics World Games
Anti-rape committee for enhancing police role in implementation of SOR
Shabbir Usmani re-designated as coordinator to PM on Kashmir Affairs, GB
Inspector, seven cops dismissed
National Guard Commander attends graduation of new batches of specialised traini ..
Acting President Gilani administers oath to new cabinet ministers
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ocean degradation threatens communities, affects human rights worldwide: UN3 minutes ago
-
National Guard Commander attends graduation of new batches of specialised training courses48 minutes ago
-
UAE welcomes conclusion of peace negotiations between Armenia, Azerbaijan1 hour ago
-
Four people injured in blast targeting mosque in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed1 hour ago
-
King of Sweden receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Stockholm2 hours ago
-
Dubai lights up with spectacular displays as part of 'RamadanInDubai' campaign3 hours ago
-
National Human Rights Institution concludes participation in GANHRI Annual Meeting in Geneva4 hours ago
-
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation continues relief efforts in Gaza5 hours ago
-
ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of Ramadan5 hours ago
-
WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West Bank5 hours ago
-
Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 prizes5 hours ago