Open Menu

OCHA Warns Of Deteriorating Healthcare Access In West Bank

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 05:30 PM

OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has issued a warning about the worsening access to healthcare in the West Bank, citing ongoing Israeli restrictions on movement and mobility, WAFA news agency reported.

In a statement, OCHA revealed that 68% of healthcare service points in the region are no longer able to operate for more than two to three days per week, while hospitals are functioning at only 70% of their full capacity.

These severe restrictions, including road closures, prolonged delays at checkpoints, and the construction of new gates at village entrances, have made it increasingly difficult for Palestinians to reach essential services and workplaces.

Related Topics

United Nations Road Bank

Recent Stories

OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in W ..

OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank

6 minutes ago
 UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal ..

UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin

7 minutes ago
 Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to cele ..

Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..

22 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spendin ..

MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector

32 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference

33 minutes ago
 UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025

33 minutes ago
Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss e ..

Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..

33 minutes ago
 EU switches defence summit venue for security reas ..

EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons

33 minutes ago
 Emerge announces two new agreements, project inaug ..

Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration

33 minutes ago
 Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educatio ..

Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced

34 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF

34 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discus ..

Latifa bint Mohammed, WIPO Director-General discuss enhancing collaboration in D ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East