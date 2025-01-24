OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has issued a warning about the worsening access to healthcare in the West Bank, citing ongoing Israeli restrictions on movement and mobility, WAFA news agency reported.

In a statement, OCHA revealed that 68% of healthcare service points in the region are no longer able to operate for more than two to three days per week, while hospitals are functioning at only 70% of their full capacity.

These severe restrictions, including road closures, prolonged delays at checkpoints, and the construction of new gates at village entrances, have made it increasingly difficult for Palestinians to reach essential services and workplaces.