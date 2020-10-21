UrduPoint.com
October 29 Confirmed As Public Sector Holiday For Prophet's Birthday

Wed 21st October 2020

October 29 confirmed as public sector holiday for Prophet's birthday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that Thursday, 29th October, will be a public holiday for federal government employees to mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed.

A circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources on Wednesday added that work will resume on Sunday, 1st November.

