October 29 Confirmed As Public Sector Holiday For Prophet's Birthday
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:45 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that Thursday, 29th October, will be a public holiday for federal government employees to mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed.
A circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources on Wednesday added that work will resume on Sunday, 1st November.