Open Menu

OECD Urges Strengthened Co-operation To Sustain Trillion-dollar Ocean Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2025 | 12:30 AM

OECD urges strengthened co-operation to sustain trillion-dollar ocean economy

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) PARIS, 31st March, 2025 (WAM) – While the ocean economy doubled in real terms, from US$ 1.3 trillion in 1995 to US$ 2.6 trillion in 2020, co-ordinated policy action is essential to safeguard its long-term prosperity and sustainability, a new OECD report finds. The OECD Ocean Economy to 2050 identifies key priorities for policymakers to secure a resilient and sustainable future ocean economy, balancing economic opportunity with environmental responsibility.

Over the past 25 years, the ocean economy – driven by offshore oil and gas, marine and coastal tourism, marine fishing and aquaculture, maritime transport and port activities – contributed between 3% and 4% of global gross value added and grew steadily with no substantial contractions. But various forces – including climate change, demographic shifts, trade disruptions, and insufficient investments in productivity and green energy – could slow or even reverse growth.

In a future scenario where investment in productivity is not forthcoming and the energy transition stalls, global ocean economic activity could decline by around 20% below 2020 levels by mid-century.

In contrast, an accelerated shift to cleaner energy combined with technological innovation could support continued ocean economy growth, albeit more modestly than past performance.

“Improving ocean policies and international co-operation is an economic imperative,” OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann said. “Through science-based policy, improved management of marine spaces, and innovative digital solutions, we can protect the jobs, livelihoods, and food security of hundreds of millions of people who depend on the ocean.

Key policy recommendations from the report include strengthening policy action and collaboration to enhance ocean management, accelerating the energy transition away from fossil fuels, and adopting advanced digital technologies and data collection systems. In addition, the report calls for deeper co-operation with developing countries on the ocean economy, maximising the benefits of ocean economic activity to livelihoods and wellbeing, and promoting the conservation, sustainable use and restoration of fragile marine ecosystems.

Related Topics

Oil Paris March Gas 2020 From Million Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria a ..

5 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on ..

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother

3 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence ..

Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..

4 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..

4 hours ago
Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send ..

Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings fr ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..

4 hours ago
 Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral pray ..

Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..

4 hours ago
 Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors ..

Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors in Ramadan

4 hours ago
 UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquak ..

UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquake victims in Myanmar

4 hours ago
 DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity co ..

DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity connection requests for Dubai co ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East