OECD Working Group On Bribery Welcomes Belgium’s Significant Legislative Reforms
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 10:15 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) The OECD Working Group on Bribery has welcomed Belgium’s significant legislative reforms to combat foreign bribery but called for increased investigations and prosecutions.
Since its last OECD review in 2013, Belgium has extended the statute of limitations for bribery cases, expanded corporate liability, and introduced whistleblower protections.
It has also removed barriers to prosecuting corruption abroad, making it easier to target Belgian companies involved in foreign bribery.
The OECD therefore calls for clearer guidelines for prosecutors, stricter corporate accountability, and mandatory publication of bribery convictions to improve deterrence.
