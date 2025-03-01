Office of Development Affairs hosts two sessions at Investopia 2025 on future of philanthropy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) The Office of Development Affairs (ODA) at the Presidential Court held a discussion session and a round table on the future of philanthropy at the fourth edition of Investopia 2025, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Organised under the slogan “Harnessing MegaForces”, Investopia 2025 brought together a host of global leaders and change makers. The sessions held by ODA stressed on maximising the social impact of philanthropy in developing countries and bringing about positive transformations in the lives of millions of people across the world.

The session on “Capital for Good: The Future of Philanthropy” emphasised on the importance of donors diversifying their philanthropic activities and working together with relevant organizations and institutions to engage different segments of beneficiaries and find apt and innovative solutions to the various challenges.

Badr Jafar, the UAE’s Special Envoy for business and Philanthropy, Baroness Ariane de Rothschild, CEO of Edmond de Rothschild Group, Switzerland, Tsitsi Masiyiwa, President of the Higher Life Foundation and Delta Charitable Foundation in the United Kingdom, and Dr. Alfonso Garcia Mora, Regional Vice President for Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean were on the panel.

Reflecting on the future of philanthropy and the necessity of sustainable financial models, Badr Jafar remarked, “Philanthropy is entering a new era, one defined by innovation, strategic capital deployment, and measurable impact. The UAE has emerged as a global hub for philanthropy, leveraging its position as a convener of cross-sector collaboration and its deep commitment to technology and innovation. AI and digital platforms are transforming how we mobilise and scale giving, shifting from traditional donations to catalytic capital that unlocks new resources and drives systemic change.”

The roundtable, meanwhile, focused on the future of impactful charitable investment by harnessing modern and innovative methods to maximize positive impact and social progress. Titled “From Niche to Norm: The Future of Impact Investing,” the interactive roundtable featured high-level government leaders, CEOs, investors, and civil society representatives, who explored the mainstream adoption of impact investing, emphasizing the role of transparency, data-driven impact tracking, and blended finance models in scaling the sector. With trillions in wealth transfers expected over the coming decades, the roundtable highlighted how impact investing is shaping the future of finance.