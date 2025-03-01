Open Menu

Office Of Development Affairs Hosts Two Sessions At Investopia 2025 On Future Of Philanthropy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 05:15 PM

Office of Development Affairs hosts two sessions at Investopia 2025 on future of philanthropy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) The Office of Development Affairs (ODA) at the Presidential Court held a discussion session and a round table on the future of philanthropy at the fourth edition of Investopia 2025, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Organised under the slogan “Harnessing MegaForces”, Investopia 2025 brought together a host of global leaders and change makers. The sessions held by ODA stressed on maximising the social impact of philanthropy in developing countries and bringing about positive transformations in the lives of millions of people across the world.
The session on “Capital for Good: The Future of Philanthropy” emphasised on the importance of donors diversifying their philanthropic activities and working together with relevant organizations and institutions to engage different segments of beneficiaries and find apt and innovative solutions to the various challenges.

Badr Jafar, the UAE’s Special Envoy for business and Philanthropy, Baroness Ariane de Rothschild, CEO of Edmond de Rothschild Group, Switzerland, Tsitsi Masiyiwa, President of the Higher Life Foundation and Delta Charitable Foundation in the United Kingdom, and Dr. Alfonso Garcia Mora, Regional Vice President for Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean were on the panel.

Reflecting on the future of philanthropy and the necessity of sustainable financial models, Badr Jafar remarked, “Philanthropy is entering a new era, one defined by innovation, strategic capital deployment, and measurable impact. The UAE has emerged as a global hub for philanthropy, leveraging its position as a convener of cross-sector collaboration and its deep commitment to technology and innovation. AI and digital platforms are transforming how we mobilise and scale giving, shifting from traditional donations to catalytic capital that unlocks new resources and drives systemic change.”

The roundtable, meanwhile, focused on the future of impactful charitable investment by harnessing modern and innovative methods to maximize positive impact and social progress. Titled “From Niche to Norm: The Future of Impact Investing,” the interactive roundtable featured high-level government leaders, CEOs, investors, and civil society representatives, who explored the mainstream adoption of impact investing, emphasizing the role of transparency, data-driven impact tracking, and blended finance models in scaling the sector. With trillions in wealth transfers expected over the coming decades, the roundtable highlighted how impact investing is shaping the future of finance.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Business Europe Civil Society UAE Progress United Kingdom Switzerland Hub From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 milli ..

Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..

51 minutes ago
 AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Bri ..

AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!

2 hours ago
 MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season dur ..

MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..

3 hours ago
 China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expa ..

China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February

3 hours ago
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to se ..

Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood

3 hours ago
 S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in Februa ..

S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes pr ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes pre ..

Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan

3 hours ago
 Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries ..

Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs ..

Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs clearance rate in 2024

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East